Is flirting more expensive in France?

Up to 36 different tariffs in EU countries

Launched in July 2022 following complaints from Sweden and the Netherlands, a European Commission investigation quickly exposed the personalized pricing practices implemented by Tinder. According to authorities, the application “ Implemented personalized pricing without informing customers, which is against EU consumer law “

According to a 2022 Swedish study, The application offers no less than 36 different prices within the European Union, and these are calculated according to the age of the users subscribed to the premium subscription. And we can say that Tinder pulls no punches. According to this survey, The price difference for the same service is from 3 to 33 euros.

Tinder promises more transparency

The dating app is one of the most popular in the world and has 75 to 80 million users, 14% of whom have paid subscriptions. Owned by Match Group, based in California, Tinder is committed to clarifying its pricing practices to its European users, particularly with regard to variations linked to their age.

Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, points out: ” Personalization techniques remove the ability to compare prices, depriving consumers of any power in their purchasing decisions. ” This spotlight on Tinder could cause it to lose thousands of users, who rightly feel they’ve been duped.



