Business

Is flirting more expensive in France?

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read

Up to 36 different tariffs in EU countries

Launched in July 2022 following complaints from Sweden and the Netherlands, a European Commission investigation quickly exposed the personalized pricing practices implemented by Tinder. According to authorities, the application “ Implemented personalized pricing without informing customers, which is against EU consumer law

According to a 2022 Swedish study, The application offers no less than 36 different prices within the European Union, and these are calculated according to the age of the users subscribed to the premium subscription. And we can say that Tinder pulls no punches. According to this survey, The price difference for the same service is from 3 to 33 euros.

Tinder promises more transparency

The dating app is one of the most popular in the world and has 75 to 80 million users, 14% of whom have paid subscriptions. Owned by Match Group, based in California, Tinder is committed to clarifying its pricing practices to its European users, particularly with regard to variations linked to their age.

Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, points out: ” Personalization techniques remove the ability to compare prices, depriving consumers of any power in their purchasing decisions. ” This spotlight on Tinder could cause it to lose thousands of users, who rightly feel they’ve been duped.


Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“Libe” in good condition, “JDD” sinks – Liberation

3 weeks ago

Alaska Airlines announced the return of Boeing 737 MAX 9

January 26, 2024

Cac 40: CAC 40 ends at 7900 points for the first time thanks to Nvidia at the top of its form

2 weeks ago

Record CO2 emissions in 2023

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button