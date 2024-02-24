Rains Dam: A Dante-esque project underway under the sea

See my news

The Dantesque project is underway at Rans Tidal Power Plant For the period between Dinard and Saint-Malo (Île-et-Villain). 19 months.

Thirty million euros will be invested in between 2021-2026. EDF is currently refurbishing one of twenty-four power generation groups.

equivalent to the city of Rennes

The purpose of this function is to ensure the “proper operation” of the dam which produces Renewable energyThanks for the high tide. In 2023, the Rennes dam represents slightly less than 10% of the electricity produced in Brittany. It supplies electricity to 225,000 people, equivalent to the population of the city of Rennes.

Will work till May 2025

From November to May 2025, EDF is renovating the production group at the plant. This is the 5th (out of 25) renovated since 2012. 14 meters long, 5 meters in diameter and its weight 470 tons.

Consisting of a turbine (a wheel with 4 blades), it converts water energy into electricity. This mass sinks in water. It takes six months to break it. After refurbishing each part, EDF will reassemble it.

An investment of 6.7 million euros

“This is important work that requires technical skills/know-how and requires multiple skills: mechanics, machinists, welders, automation engineers, electricians, transporters, scaffolders,” suggests Jean-Marie Loeck, plant manager. EDF Tidal Motor.

Sixteen EDF employees are working full-time to dismantle the machine and around fifty partners are also involved in this 19-month project, which represents an investment of 6.7 million euros.

An extraordinary fleet

This Wednesday, February 28, 2024, a set of parts weighing 87 tons will be transported by an extraordinary fleet to the tidal power plant and the EDF hydro mechanical maintenance workshop located in Dinard where it will be completely refurbished.

This assembly is the heaviest in the power generation group that can be controlled.

It measures 7 meters long and can reach a diameter of 3.2 meters. This extraordinary caravan, 18 meters long, over 5 km, should take 20 minutes to walk. Traffic in the direction of Saint-Malo – Dinard on the section road 168 will therefore be temporarily reduced to one lane.

