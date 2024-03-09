More than 20 years later, a lottery winner wins another jackpot

The lucky player pocketed €120,000 playing Française des jeux, a new game from EuroDreams. This amount will be distributed to him in the form of a monthly annuity of 2000 Euros for 5 years.

Lucky, and twice more than once. A resident of Aix-en-Provence won a pension of 2,000 euros per month for five years in the February 22 draw for the EuroDreams game, the Française des Jeux (FDJ) announced this Friday, March 8. In the 90s, the guy had already won the lottery. At that time, the lucky winner took the opportunity to treat himself in the car. Today, these gamblers hope to win Eurodreams numbers “later sometimes” And thus be able “off work”.

7.2 million euros for Breton in January

Launched 4 months ago, EuroDreams is the first annuity game on a European scale, launched by 9 national lotteries. “An unprecedented benefit proposal of €20,000 per month for 30 years”, FDJ promises. On its website, the company claims that there have been 588,536 winners of this new game since the start of 2024.

For the lucky winner from Aix, the amount will reach 120,000 euros after five years. In January, a resident of Côtes-d’Armor won Eurodreams, a draw worth 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. That’s a nice income of 7.2 million euros.