Is fasting good or dangerous for your health? What effect does fasting have on your body?

Is fasting good or dangerous for your health?

Mark Hay 05/03/2024 08:00 7 minutes

Fasting is an ancestral practice It involves voluntarily giving up food for a specific period of time, which can vary from a few hours to several days. Historically and culturally, it has been adopted for religious, spiritual, health reasons or to purify the body and mind.

In terms of health and wellness, Fasting is often seen as a way to detoxify the body, Improves specific metabolic functions and promotes cell regeneration.

There are different forms of fasting, From complete fasting, allowing only water consumption, to intermittent fasting, which alternates periods of abstaining from food and eating windows.

Principles of fasting

The principles of fasting are based on the voluntary abstinence of liquids, except food and sometimes water, for a certain period of time. This practice can vary in intensity and duration, from a few hours to several days, depending on which fast is chosen. The most common forms include Intermittent fasting, intermittent fasting, and prolonged or total fasting.

What is the difference between different fasts?

intermittent fasting, For example, alternating between fasting periods and feeding windows during the day is popular for its flexibility and potential benefits on metabolic health. intermittent fasting, By itself, it involves abstaining from food for longer periods on a less frequent basis, while Fasting for a long time May extend over several days, allowing only water intake.

What are the health benefits?

One of the most cited benefits is weight loss, As a result of calorie restriction and increased fat metabolism. This weight loss can help reduce the risk of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.

In addition to weight management, Fasting also has positive effects on cardiovascular health, These include reductions in blood pressure, LDL cholesterol levels (“bad” cholesterol), and triglycerides.

The benefits of fasting are numerous. Eating a balanced diet every day also helps you stay healthy.

In addition, Fasting stimulates autophagy, A cellular process of purification and regeneration, which may play a role in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases such as reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and certain types of cancer.

From a neurological perspective, fasting promotes the production of BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), A protein necessary for the development of neurons, formation of new synaptic connections, and improvement of cognitive functions, including memory and learning.

Can fasting be dangerous?

Despite its advantages, Fasting is not without risk, Especially for certain populations Such as children, teenagers, pregnant or lactating women and the elderly.

Practitioners can feel Headaches, discomfort, or eating disorders Among young people influenced by ideals of thinness.

So medical supervision is necessary Before fasting, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

What is the effect of 7 days fasting on the body?

During such fasting, the body draws on its fat stores for energy, Leads to significant weight loss. This process, known as ketosis, usually begins After 2 to 3 days of fasting, When glucose stores are depleted.

metabolically, A 7-day fast can lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which is beneficial in preventing or managing type 2 diabetes.

At the same time, calorie reduction and cellular cleansing promote reduced inflammation in the body and improve immune function. These changes may contribute to increasing resistance to infectious diseases and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Although beneficial for some people, fasting can pose a risk to others, especially due to the possibility of side effects!

Fasting also has a significant effect on the digestive system. By relaxing the digestive system, fasting can help rebalance the gut microbiome, Promoting gastrointestinal health and reducing symptoms of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome.

However, it is important to emphasize that fasting, especially when prolonged as in the case of the 7-day fast, Should be undertaken with caution and ideally under medical supervision.

Although beneficial for some people, It may present risks to others, Especially because of the possibility side effects such as fatigue, dizziness and hypoglycemia.