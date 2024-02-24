Is Disney’s Fortnite movie in the works?

After several associations, this is the first time that Disney has initiated such a collaborative communication with Epic Games…

Disney is developing its address book, deepening its relationship with Epic Games Studios – leaving doubts about the audiovisual project Fortnite.

As a reminder, Barbie No Greta Gerwig Inspired a craze for a whole new kind of film. The films have since been a unanimous success Uno, Poly Pocket Or Hot Wheels is in production… This is regardless of the close influence of Super Mario Bros. The Movie (Available at Firstmax), which helped pioneer video game adaptations. Illumination/Universal Film was generated $1.28 billion in global revenue

Video game Fortnite It exploded the year it launched in 2017, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in profits per month. Millions of players around the world fight in a colorful battle royale, contributing to the happiness of billionaire studio Epic Games.

Disney thus announced a $1.5 billion stake in the studio to build the universe Fortnite With house licenses from Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

“Furthermore to interact with (…). FortniteThe new continuous universe will offer consumers many opportunities to play, watch, buy and interact with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. Refers to a press release accompanying an announcement.

Fortnite Disney has already highlighted the branches in its conversion map, especially with licenses Marvel Or Star Wars. This is claimed to be the first time Disney has taken such a big step towards the studio.

“This is Disney’s biggest entry into the world of video games, providing significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to discover Disney stories and worlds in ‘new and revolutionary ways,'” commented Bob IgerCEO of the firm.

Once this process begins, will the two studios continue their collaboration around a series? of the film? or both? can be continued…

The highly anticipated future video game adaptation is the most popular animated pixel: Minecraft. We’ll find out on the Warner Bros. movie poster. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Daniel Brooks And Jennifer Coolidge. The ambitious project should see the light of day April 2, 2025 In a movie theater.

