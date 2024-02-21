Fortnite Reveals Chromatica-Themed Lady Gaga Skins And We Can’t Contain Our Excitement

Fortnite Introducing the new Lady GagaColored-Inspired skins and players around the world are losing their minds.

The gaming platform announced the new skins by saying that Gaga is an icon Festival Season 2: Unleash Your Talent.

Gaga also made an announcement earlier in the day titled “*Fortnite” with a purple photo of her new skin.

â€‹Fans had long speculated that Gaga would join Fortnite To some extent, and Fortnite Party What she is a part of is the platform rhythm game that debuted late last year with The Weeknd as its first headliner.

epic For those unfamiliar, the rhythm game comes with playable jam tracks for your character to swing across the stage. Gaga’s contributions to the game include “Applause”, “Rain on Me”, “Stupid Love”, “Bloody Mary”, “Born This Way”, “Just Dance”, “Poker Face” and “The Edge of Glory”.

epic Gaga’s inclusion also includes a themed Battle Pass called Unlock Your Talent, which features free and premium reward tracks. All of Gaga’s tracks are included in the premium set, which also includes a Chromatica guitar and keyboard, as well as the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit, a near-exact replica of the purple bodysuit the pop star wore during her Chromatica Ball tour.