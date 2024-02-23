Benjamin Netanyahu presents his plan for Gaza’s future

Many countries are trying to chart the long-term future of the Gaza Strip and the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians. After four and a half months of war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially informed his government on Thursday 22 February of his own plans for the future of the enclave. A vision far removed from its international counterparts.

The propagated vision of Benjamin Netanyahu There is a page for Gaza after the war. Israel’s Prime Minister says that Israel will continue its military operations in the Palestinian enclave until its objectives are achieved: namely, the destruction of the military and political capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as the release of all hostages, inform our special envoys in Jerusalem, Guilhem Deltail and Nicolas Benita.

Also, to prevent Palestinian factions from rearming themselves Able to attack IsraelThe prime minister wants to maintain freedom of intervention for his army in the Palestinian enclave and regain control of the border between Egypt and Gaza. has been envisaged in the plan Israel also controls security “On the whole area west of the Jordan » From land, sea and air.

For Benjamin Netanyahu, the Gaza Strip must be demilitarized after the war, ” deradicalized Powered by » and ” local authorities “who has” Administrative experience “and which is not related” To countries or organizations that support terrorism ” Head of the Government of Israel Wants to demolish Unrva tooUnited Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, and replace it, he says, ” Responsible international organizations ” For his part, to rebuild the enclave, according to him, “ Acceptable countries for Israel “

It also plans to establish ” A security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip border ” a provision that goes against the recommendations of the American administration, which opposes any reduction in Palestinian territory after the war.

A vision contrary to that of its partners

Indeed, the vision held by Benjamin Netanyahu clashes on many issues with the countries that played a role in the post-war period. The prime minister does not mention the return of the Palestinian Authority to the enclaves, does not mention any peace process. Instead, it reaffirms its opposition to the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which nevertheless demands from its western partnersAnd the pre-conditions for the Gulf Arab countries have also been stated several times.

Because at the same time, the International efforts are ongoing to try to secure a new ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. The leader of the Palestinian Islamic movement was in Cairo in recent days to speak with an Egyptian mediator while Israel sent a delegation to Paris for a high-level meeting scheduled for this weekend.

” Recapturing the Gaza Strip »

Netanyahu’s plan has already been rejected by the Palestinian Authority. In a press release published this Friday, February 23, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that, for it, this project really means ” Recapturing the Gaza Strip » and objective » To block American and international efforts to create a Palestinian state “

Only one plan recognizing Gaza as an integral part An independent Palestinian state would recognize Jerusalem as its capital. Any project on the contrary is doomed to failure. Israel will not succeed in changing the geographic and demographic reality of the Gaza Strip “, Nabil Abu Rudenah, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, indicated in a press release.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Exiles//Netanyahu’s principles mean reoccupying the Gaza Strip and blocking American and international efforts to establish a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s plan serves his interest in prolonging the war to stay in power.… pic.twitter.com/v9DwtXFr6a — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) February 23, 2024



(and with AFP)

