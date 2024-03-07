Insomnia: This “sleeping” plant is a hit

It is also called “Indian Ginseng”…

This plant from the nightshade family, like tomatoes, will help you find a calm state in the evening while maintaining good vitality during the day. From its Latin name “Withania somnifera”, it has been recommended for thousands of years, especially in the practice of Ayurvedic medicine in India, for its sleep-inducing properties. It is very trendy on TikTok at the moment where it has thousands of videos with the tag #ashwagandha. That is in fact its name: Ashwagandha. Even celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow praise it for its benefits to the body.

To fall asleep more easily?

Many studies have been conducted in recent years on the benefits of Ashwagandha. Researchers at the Sleep Institute in Japan showed in a study published in 2017 that the plant promotes sleep and may be useful for treating insomnia, thanks to triethylene glycol, an active ingredient present in its leaves. In 2021, an analysis of five randomized controlled trials involving 400 participants, published in PlosOne, confirmed that ashwagandha extract can have a beneficial effect on improving sleep in adults. And these health benefits don’t stop there. An Australian study highlights the oppositetiredness Perhaps linked to its effect on the autonomic nervous system. Indian research suggests that ashwagandha root extract can be used lose weightAlso in or for adults subjected to chronic stress Gain muscle mass. The plant is also considered “adaptogenic”, meaning it is able to increase the body’s ability to better resist stress. A study conducted in 2023 showed improvement in the state the skin Subjects following the use of Ashwagandha lotion show the effects Anti aging. Finally, as with ginseng, ashwagandha’s tonic properties sometimes place it in a category. ArousingBut an Australian study showed that while it may increase testosterone, it has no effect on erectile dysfunction or sexual well-being.

The plant is sold as a food supplement, in powder or capsule form, and can be purchased in pharmacies or specialty stores. In Ayurvedic medicine, herbs like ashwagandha are usually recommended in small doses for a short period of time, such as two weeks. It is also traditionally prepared In juice or tea with other ingredients. Be careful though, many adverse effects are listed with this plant such as drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, gastritis, flatulence, diarrhea, constipation, vision problems or even nocturnal cramps. Always respect the dosage and talk to a healthcare professional if your sleep problems persist.