This food creates an addiction comparable to cocaine addiction

On the body, food can have the same effect as hard drugs. An English expert tried to demonstrate this. Like other doctors, Dr. Chris van Tuleken was invited to Parliament to discuss the scourge of junk food. For years now, he has wanted to warn authorities about the dangers of ultra-processed products. Including on health, because they It also contributes to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

“Poor diet has overtaken tobacco as the leading cause of death worldwide, he says. And a poor diet means an ultra-processed diet.” According to him, if junk food isn’t as addictive as alcohol, it triggers our brains by opening up our reward pathways just like cocaine.

According to the doctor, it is similar to how cocaine works on the brain and can create a strong desire to explore. Hence the psychological dependence induced by cocaine, but also by processed foods. Speech supported by National Health Service psychiatrist Max Pemberton. ““Patients can’t stop eating processed foods and feel out of control.” It describes.

“This doesn’t happen with other types of food. Cravings can be overwhelming because our brain tries to trick us into activating this reward pathway over and over again.”Says the expert. According to him, This reaction “Not a Coincidence” But instead there is a will of the producers. “vs“Foods are carefully crafted to maximize their impact on our reward pathways, which makes them incredibly appealing.”he said.

Junk food, physically and mentally harmful?

“But for many people, these types of highly processed foods form the mainstay of their diet. For many people, processed foods are an essential nutrient source, present at every meal, often multiple times.”, the doctor worries. What does he fear the most? That children become addicted to this type of food which is harmful to health.

“There is clear evidence that ultra-processed foods have a negative impact not only on physical health, but also on mental health. A Harvard study last year found that consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) increased the risk of depression, for example”, he writes again. According to him, the solution lies in forcing companies to warn their customers.