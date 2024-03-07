The Last of Us Season 2 is as brutal as the game itself, you’ll be shocked

New images for season 2 of The Last of Us series confirm the adaptation of the scene that shocked players. Expect to see (again) one of the toughest and most harrowing passages in the franchise.

At this rate, there won’t be any more mysteries surrounding Season 2 of The Last of Us soon, even if this is already the case for millions. As with the first season, differences and some liberties are to be expected, but even Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman can’t throw away entire sections of the game. For the moment, Stolen Images shows a very faithful adaptation and it continues with other shots. BEWARE, VERY, VERY BIG SPOILERS THAT YOU SHOULD ABSOLUTELY NOT READ IF YOU DISCOVER THE HBO SERIES WITHOUT PLAYING THE SECOND GAME!!!

This exciting scene comes in The Last of Us Season 2

These past few days have been the same for The Last of Us series which is currently filming its season 2. And at least we can say that fans are looking for the slightest clue or image. And thanks to sharp eyes that are close to the plateau, we have frequent news. Thus we learned that the teams apparently chose to create settings for the town of Jackson, and that the sequence of the ball with Eli and Deanna would be well suited. An important moment that emphasizes the tension between Joel and Ellie, which arises at the end of the first game. But hold on tight because this cult scene is now confirmed.

Last warning! If you haven’t, run away TLOU 2!!!

If you’ve made it this far, it’s because you can handle the biggest spoilers coming to The Last of Us Season 2. Naughty Dog’s second game includes one of the franchise’s most brutal and shocking scenes, with Joel dying at the hands of himself. AB. A thought killing to avenge the disappearance of his father, who lost his life while passing through a hospital in TLOU.

Joel is beaten with a golf club and dies of his injuries in a cabin. And in fact, the production has apparently rented a very similar house… and one that’s located near a golf course, like The Last of Us News. Undoubtedly, we have a taste of a terrifying sequence that will make fans’ stomachs turn.

Other bonus images

Through the same X account, which follows the news of The Last of Us series, we can also see other images that show Joel’s house this time. Here again, it’s an essential place to deepen the tumultuous relationship between Joel and Ellie that is at the heart of this sequel and the franchise. It is here that we will see the discussions between the two characters that will put all the pieces of the puzzle back into place. Recently, Variety also revealed a preview of the cast line-up that will make up Abbey’s gang. Prominent members of the Washington Liberation Front. And here they are: