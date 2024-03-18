Galaxy S24 Ultra beats iPhone 15 Pro Max? If you think so, this is where you can get it with the best offer

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best smartphone in the market. In any case, if we compare it with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we can say about it another contender for this title. But to be fair to the latter, the match is very close and it all depends on what you are looking for in a smartphone!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is considered by many as the best smartphone. However, theiPhone 15 Pro Max Even employed by some technophiles! In fact, the debate is apparently more fun than really relevant, the two devices being excellent and each offering enough different uses that our appetites are relevant. However, we are going to play along to give our opinion on the matter!





Right now, you can get it by visiting the Samsung website Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra With that Loan in 24 installments with no feesAnd the possibility too Its price has been reduced from €1469 to €859 Thanks to a takeover bonus of €150 plus a maximum of €460.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Technical Sheet





screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 6.8 inches

Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 6.8 inches Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Collection: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB Quadruple Objectives: 200+50+10+12

200+50+10+12 Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5000 mAh with support for fast charging and wireless charging





If we lend ourselves to the comparison game, it is almost impossible to differentiate the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of pure performance, however, there are points where it is possible: The Galaxy S24 Ultra screen is the best on the market, and if it is not honest to say clearly that its competitor is not the best, we must recognize that it is the Galaxy S24 Ultra that wins the round due to better definition, dynamic AMOLED technology, better PPi, more brightness. And a slightly bigger screen too! Similarly, According to the terms of Gaming And with its Wifi 7 connectivity, it’s again the Galaxy S24 Ultra that takes the lead ! We’ll spot the iPhone 15 Pro Max as having a slightly bigger battery and a more optimized camera!

















Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the best offer of the moment





Currently, on the website of SamsungYou have a chance to receive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with funding in 24 times free. Also, thanks for that Trade-in bonus of €150 In addition to the maximum €460, you can reduce the price from €1469 €859. This is a great deal for those looking for a new, ultra-high-end smartphone at a great price!





And what do you think? iPhone 15 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?



