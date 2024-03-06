Super Tuesday in the United States election, live and direct | Biden and Trump keep Texas | USA election

EL PAÍS offers the last hour of the United States primaries for free. If you want to support our journalism, Subscribe

Super Tuesday is underway. Voters in 15 US states will decide on March 5th their candidates for the presidential election in both the Democratic and Republican parties, and as expected, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are practically unopposed. Something that will make the 2024 elections a carbon copy of the 2020 elections, with two giants facing off. The exception is the tiny northern state of Vermont, which was one of the first states to close polls at seven in the afternoon. In it, Republicans are vying for 17 delegates, which are currently undecided between Trump and his only rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

In the rest of the states, almost automatically after polls closed—which stopped between 7:00 p.m. in the eastern United States (six hours longer in peninsular Spain) in Vermont and Virginia and 12:00 a.m. when polls closed. the opinion of Caucus In Alaska—it’s left knowing that both Trump and Biden have held all of the states’ delegates and are therefore practically assured of the nomination, especially in the absence of a primary next week, on March 12. Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado and Texas have gone one after the other, with both winners, as well as Iowa, which has been voting by mail only since Jan. 12. Giving Trump and Biden winners. Elections are also held in the territory of American Samoa. The results of Utah, California and Alaska, which are further west in the country and therefore end their voting later, remain to be seen.

In total, delegates to both conventions have been elected this Tuesday, who will be in charge of choosing their respective presidential candidates. Republicans elect 874 of the 2,429 delegates to the July convention in Milwaukee; Trump needs 1,215. From the Democratic Party, 1,420 of the 1,968 delegates needed for its August meeting in Chicago have been assigned.

Go to start Iker Seisdedos New count: Trump scores 11 states; Biden, 13 With the jackpot awarded in Texas and the first projections for Colorado and Minnesota, it’s now official: This Super Tuesday is going to be a runoff for the two major candidates from both parties for next November’s election. Without knowing what happens with Vermont, Donald Trump already has 11 states under his belt, the only one where Nikki Haley is standing against him. Biden already has 13: Trump’s 11, plus Vermont and Iowa, which are actually past wins announced today on a delayed basis. The matter no longer admits of much doubt (if it ever did): the Trump-Biden duel of 2020 will most likely be reissued. Things from the groundhog year of American politics. Luis Pablo Beauregard Biden wins in Texas, his 12th victory tonight Texas is for Biden. The president easily won the primaries with 84% of the popular vote and 40% of processed votes. This ensures 273 delegates at stake in the state, the second most populous in the country. This is the President’s 12th victory after Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont. MACARENA VIDAL LTD Biden won in Minnesota despite campaigning for empty votes as punishment for Gaza The President of the United States, Joe Biden, also won the Democratic primary in Minnesota, despite a campaign organized by progressive groups and the Arab American community in that state to request an “undeclared” vote (equivalent to a blank vote). For his policy of supporting Israel in the war on Gaza. There was no danger of Biden suffering a defeat, or a low percentage of the vote, in the state, a Democratic stronghold in the northern United States. The President won here in 2020 with 53% of the votes and has now once again carried 39 delegates corresponding to the region. But one of the big questions this Super Tuesday was, how many votes would the “undeclared” option get? Last week, the state of Michigan, where the campaign was born, counted more than 101,000 of these ballots, 13.13% of the total cast in the Democratic primary. Organizers of the initiative in Minnesota said they aimed to get 10,000 of those protest votes, trying to convince Biden to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza or risk losing the election because of his position on the war. November elections. Miguel Jimenez Biden and Trump won comfortably in Colorado A new kingdom falls into the hands of two favourites. Donald Trump and Joe Biden both won in Colorado. With 44% counting, Biden sweeps with 85% of the vote, although a worrying 8% appears uncommitted, a kind of empty protest vote. For his part, Donald Trump has 61% of the vote with 46%, but victory is certain. The Republican Party awards the state 37 representatives and 72 Democrats, the distribution of which is not yet final.