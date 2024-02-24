A 1,500-pound great white shark has been found stranded on a Florida beach

a Great white sharks are between 13 and 15 feet in length and weigh about 1,500 pounds. He was found dead on the beach in Navarre Beach in the Florida Panhandle this Friday morning.

According to local press, the shark was spotted around 7:00 a.m. (local time) about 25 miles east of Pensacola.

A shark stranded on the beach (Photo: Facebook/Navarre Beach Fire Rescue)

rescue officers Navarre beach fire rescue They were the first to respond to the scene, where a crowd had gathered to witness the unusual event.

Photos and videos shared on social networks have documented it A crane had to be used to move the huge animal.

Examination of the shark’s body revealed that it was likely a pregnant female.

Although the shark showed no obvious signs of shock or injury, several hooks were found in its jaws.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will perform a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death of the giant marine predator.

Great white sharks, which can reach lengths of up to 20 feet and weigh up to 4,000 pounds, travel up the east coast in the Gulf of Mexico during the winter in search of prey and warmer waters.

Fishing for them is prohibited and if caught, fishermen must release them immediately, although they are sometimes caught by both commercial and recreational fishermen.

The white shark – with a wide distribution in temperate and tropical seas – is an iconic species that evokes both admiration and fear.

The species faces significant challenges due to its low productivity and vulnerability to human actions.

Considered the most protected shark in the world, of which researchers NOAA Fisheries They have conducted extensive studies on the biology and population of white sharks, as well as the management of fisheries that may bycatch them.