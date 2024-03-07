Inflation in Cuba is fueled by the CIA and independent media

The Cuban regime insists that Uncontrolled inflation What is ruining the country is not because of its shocking economic policies, but because of the CIA instigated by the independent press media.

“What do you know about the induced inflation operation conducted by the CIA and touch? Inflation in Cuba is generated, induced, with criminal manipulation of the exchange rate,” Cuban Television Reasons for Cuba.

Screenshot Facebook / Reasons for Cuba

In the publication on his social networks, the program organized by the presenter Humberto Lopez He again blamed the independent media touch Unrealistic inflation thanks to its daily release The exchange rate that is regulated in the informal currency market in Cuba.

According to the program serving as a media platform for Counter Intelligence This strategy of “inducing” inflation has already been tested by the Cuban regime US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Nicaragua (1998), Zimbabwe (2008), Argentina (blue dollar), Venezuela (today dollar) and finally Cuba, through the above medium.

The objectives of this maneuver would be “to attack the currency, not only to create hyperinflation, but to shrink production”; “change the distribution of goods, take them to informal markets and sell them at a premium”; and “attack the Cuban government’s economic measures.”

Unable to set an official exchange rate and place sufficient quantities of dollars for sale through Exchange Houses (CADECA)The Cuban regime continues to agitate His campaign message that the Cuban economy did not recover from the crisis, not because of its policies, but because of the CIA’s strategy, through which touchinduces unrealistic inflation.

If Cubans buy foreign currency at informal market prices, it is because the CIA and the independent press have succeeded in their manipulation of duping them, not because a lack of supply of dollars in response to increased demand drives up their prices.

According to touch, the representative rate of the informal currency market in Cuba (TRMI) is calculated from the median of the numbers written in advertisements for the purchase and sale of currency in social media groups and classified sites. As explained by the media, these are “reference values” obtained by comparing the messages of the last 24 hours before the end of the information, with the values ​​of the previous day.

In January 2022, the regime Independent media blamed for the peso’s free fall against the dollar. Article published in GranmaRegarding the Communist Party official, it called on readers not to “trust the media who claim to know what the exchange rate of the dollar, euro or MLC is on the street.”

“Are these gentlemen hackers capable of spying on Cuban phones? Will they be lucky or telepaths? “Did they buy a crystal ball…?” questioned the author of the text, trying to sow doubts about the credibility of government-controlled publications.

For his part, the now ousted Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil FernandezObjecting to the information from independent newspapers, it recommended the article on its Twitter account to be “a subject of permanent attention” because “they do not take into account the actual situation in the country”.

“Have you ever wondered who finances those sites that are supposed to inform you about how the MLC is doing today? Do you believe in the goodness of those who obstruct us and from their territory, Father prevents his children from sending remittances or withholds the child from his mother?” Granma questioned.

For dates on which Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) This published, The US dollar was quoted at 100 Cuban pesos (CUP) in the informal market.

A year and a half later, in August 2023, Granma returned to the fray and accused the United States of “Prepare a strategy to strangle the economy of the Cuban family“. By then, the value of the US currency had fallen and was selling at an average of 225 CUP.

Six months later And with the dollar trading at 317 CUP (and rising).Official press CIA and Independent PressWithout any blush.

A “normal” government can influence the value of its currency by buying or selling it in the foreign exchange market, the CEO said Cybercuba, Luis Flores. That government can only offer dollars and euros at a value deemed acceptable for the national economy, and the rest of the market will have to adjust to those prices, he indicated.

“But this indicates that it is a solvent government, with foreign currency reserves and with people who know economics in key positions. And we all know that the Cuban government is not solvent,” he added.

“We also know that those who govern us are a bunch of incompetent people, who can think of only one thing, to control or justify the rampant inflation in Cuba, to order stupid articles in the official press. And second-rate. In blogs.”.