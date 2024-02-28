Infectious cancer is currently spread through ports

Recently, French researchers have shed light on an infectious cancer that is spreading through mussel populations. However, ports will play the epicenter role in this global pandemic.

A cancer that affects bivalve species

Let us first remember that in nature, Infectious cancer is very rare. If the best known is that which has affected Tasmanian devils for three decades (Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD)), most of these cancers are actually related to bivalve species. Indeed, most are linked to transmissible cancers Not less than fourteen lines Mainly affects clams, oysters, mussels, scallops and other families of shellfish.

The lineage concerned here is Mytilus trosculus bivalve transmissible neoplasia 2 (or MtrBTN2), as explained by a study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B on February 21, 2024. gold, Four species of mussels Particularly affected are: Mytilus trossulus, Mytilus chilensis, Mytilus edulis And Mytilus galloprovincialis.

According to the authors, MtrBTN2 can cancer cells Lives many days in sea water. On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that large-scale contaminations can currently be explained solely by this cause.

Ports, centers of epidemics

As part of this study, a team from the University of Montpellier and CNRS focused on it 76 on muscle populations. The studied elements were located along the Vendée coast and in the south of Brittany, in various natural and artificial habitats, such as mussel farms, harbors and floating buoys at sea. According to the results, the incidence of infectious cancer is high. Ports later in fact play Role as an epidemiologic focus In this global pandemic.

Scientists have clarified that infectious diseases occur in nature Between persons of the same school only. However, harbors promote contamination between members of different schools. However, this is the result of the movement of the diseased muscles attached to the boat’s hull.

To try a MtrBTN2 limits epidemiology And thus to preserve the health of coastal ecosystems, the study’s researchers advise strengthening policies to control the phenomenon of “biofouling”, a term that designates the fact that marine organisms adhere to ships. However, it concludes that if the management of this phenomenon really exists within the framework of international trade, the relevant rules “Biofouling” of local pleasure boats. should be improved.