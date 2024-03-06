The “most vaccinated” man in history received 217 doses of the vaccine

A German sixty-year-old voluntarily received more than 200 doses of the vaccine, while still healthy. An extraordinary case.

217 doses of Covid vaccine: A German deliberately received this record number of injections and showed no side effects, according to researchers who studied this possibly human case. “Most Vaccines” in history.

The immune system of the 62-year-old German from the central city of Magdeburg – whose identity has not been released – is also fully functioning, scientists from the Friedrich-Alexander Universities of Erlangen-Nuremberg and Erlangen observed in a study published on Monday. In British Medical Journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Eight different anti-covid vaccines

The researchers explained that they heard about his case thanks to press articles in 2022, which mentioned the case of a 60-year-old man from Magdeburg who is suspected of having collected about 90 anti-Covid vaccinations in order to collect the relevant certificates and resell them to refractories. A judicial inquiry was launched against the man for fraud allegations, but no criminal action has been taken yet, according to the study.

The prosecution collected evidence of 130 vaccinations over 9 months, but the individual claimed to have received 217 injections of eight different anti-Covid vaccines, including all mRNA versions, over 29 months. When he was approached by scientists, he was curious about this extremely rare “Hyper-vaccination”The man showed himself “very interested” For the idea of ​​enlightening them through blood and saliva analysis, Kilian Schober, a virologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and co-author of the study, explained in a press release.

Such a case will not happen again

According to some scientific theories, over-vaccination makes immune cells less effective because they become accustomed to antibodies. According to researchers this was not the case for German. He has too “significantly higher concentration” According to the study, immune cells and antibodies against the Covid virus than a control group of three people who received the three recommended doses.

No signs of fatigue and no side effects were experienced by this German after any of the 217 injections. In this person who had never tested positive for Covid, the scientists found no traces of past infection with the virus. The authors of the study, however, emphasize that they do not condone hypervaccination, and urge us not to extrapolate from this singular case.

Ketjan Ganty, an expert on the history of vaccines at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, told AFP that she “Never heard of anyone getting more vaccine than this man”. Spyros Litras, a virologist at the University of Tokyo, also weighed in“This is definitely the most vaccinated person ever” And such a case will not happen again “in the near future”.