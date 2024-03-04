In Utah, towns invaded by twirlers, scenes worthy of the West

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

United States – You think you’re wrong in the West. In the state of Utah, cities were invaded this Saturday March 2 by thousands of twirlers, these dead bushes typical of the American West. Blown away by the wind, these plants piled up around residential areas and along roads. As you can see in our video at the top of the article.

In a town in South Jordan, twilers caused severe problems due to piles up to three meters high. Some scenes are quite unbelievable: houses seem to be surrounded by bushes and cars seem to be completely buried. “Fortunately, this is something we can handle.” The city’s communications manager, Rachel Van Cleave, reassured local media KSL.

The storm was accompanied by powerful wind gusts that could reach 100 kilometers per hour at times, causing damage to surrounding infrastructure. Trees and roofs were uprooted and roads were damaged.

Squalls and brush raids are not a phenomenon unique to Utah. Nevada also experienced a similar episode.

This is not the first time that Americans have faced an invasion of twirlers. In 2020, motorists in Washington state found themselves trapped more than four meters below. In 2021, Colorado was hit by this invasive dead plant.

