Sweden announced over 600 million euros in military aid

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, condemned the United States

On the first day of a tour of Latin America, which is scheduled to continue in Venezuela and Brazil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the United States and the West.

“Realities of a Multipolar World (…) provoking an aggressive reaction from the United States and other minority countries of the world, who want to maintain their dominance, hegemony and power.announced the head of Russian diplomacy during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, in Havana.

“The means used by representatives of the United States and other Western countries to this end do not include diplomacy, but blackmail, ultimatums, threats, the use of brute force, and sanctions”he said, according to a transcript of his speech published in Russian on the Russian ministry’s website.

Cuba “It knows firsthand what illegal coercion is, absolute prohibition, which the United States alone defends as a legal action.”, he added. Cuba’s foreign minister said he welcomed Lavrov “close companion”.

Former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) strengthened the American embargo against Cuba in place since the 1960s during his term, a move rarely questioned by his Democratic successor, Joe Biden. For its part, Moscow has been subject to reinforced Western sanctions since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.