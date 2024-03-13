In Ukraine, a new battle for control of the skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena, August 20, 2023.

Sergei Gapon/AFP



Decryption – Contrary to its predictions, the Russian military was not able to achieve air supremacy in Ukraine after the start of its invasion. Despite overwhelming numerical superiority.

Blocked on the land battlefield, the war is being fought on another front. In the Black Sea, the Ukrainian army managed to repel the enemy fleet. In air, she also achieved success. The battle for control of Ukrainian skies appears to have intensified for several weeks. “About twenty Russian planes destroyed” Most recently, including about fifteen at the end of February, the French Army Chief of Staff, General Schille, explained last week. The Russian Air Force notably lost several Su34 bombers and Su35 fighters, recently designed aircraft, but also three Il22 command planes and notably two A50 mainstay radar planes. Without their advanced detection capabilities, Russian aviation is blind. “Ukrainians may have found a new Achilles heel» Among the Russians, General Schill added.

Contrary to his predictions, the Russian military was not able to achieve air supremacy in Ukraine…