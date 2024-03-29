Portugal set an example – Liberation

The new center-right prime minister, Luis Montenegro, introduced a government that excluded the xenophobic Chega party, despite having 18% in the legislative elections. The sanitary cordon continues even for the Speaker of the Parliament following the agreement with the Socialists.

After the unexpected result of the popular Chega party (“It’s enough”) in the legislative elections of March 10, going from 7% to 18% of the votes and from 12 to 50 deputies in two years, will Portugal join these states? Where is the European Union far right, if not alone in power, at least associated with business through agreement with traditional right? No, this disaster scenario will not come true. Luis Montenegro’s centre-right, asked to turn the page on nearly nine years of socialist governance, chose to find an agreement with the left rather than open the door to a political force with violent xenophobic discourse.

The centre-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) won a narrow victory over the Democratic Alliance (AD) during early voting called by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, troubled by a corruption scandal affecting one of his ministers. The label committed itself to its leader Luis Montenegro, a 51-year-old lawyer who a few months ago was considered dull and uncharismatic.