In the United States, this retiree makes a donation to a medical school in New York so large that it becomes free

Ruth Gottesman donated $1 billion to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, a very generous donation that makes the school now accessible to all.

INTERNATIONAL – The whole room erupts with joy. This Monday, February 26, the New York Times reported a story that is enough to comfort the heart. Following a very (very) generous donation, the medical school located in the Bronx, New York is now free for its students. It was the result of an unexpected gesture from one of his former teachers, now 93 and the widow of a Wall Street financier.

“He left me, without my knowledge, an entire portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway shares.”she explained New York TimesWith the following notice: “Do with him what you see fit.” The result: Ruth Gottesman paid one billion dollars to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. When she broke the news to the students, screams of joy filled the room, which you can hear in the video below.

Tuition at $59,000 per year

She then explained that her donation would allow new doctors to start their careers without incurring debt in medical school, and that she hoped the donation would allow those who otherwise would not otherwise be able to access the faculty. Affordable to go there.

“We have excellent medical students, but this will open the door to many more students whose financial situation is such that they would not even consider going to medical school.”, she said. Tuition at this school is more than $59,000 per year, he says New York Times.

What’s more, doctors leaving the Bronx school have the most debt in New York: half of them owe more than $200,000 after graduation. In other, more affluent districts, only 25% of medical students are affected by this level of debt.

Ruth Gottesman admits what her late husband must have thought of her decision. “I hope he smiles and not frowns,” she said with a smile. “But he gave me a chance to do this, and I think he’ll be happy – I hope so.”

