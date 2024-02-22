According to the UN, more than 14 million people have fled the country in two years

As the war in Ukraine prepares to enter its third year, the United Nations International Organization for Migration corrective report, Thursday 22 February. Since the Russian invasion in winter 2022, more than 14 million people have fled Ukraine. Of these, about 6.5 million are still refugees abroad. Figures that represent almost a third of the Ukrainian population. Follow our live stream.

The Russian army announced the capture of the village of Pobeda. “Units of the southern group of forces liberated the village of Pobeda”, The Russian Defense Ministry said about the area, not far from the destroyed city of Marinka. This new claim to victory comes a few days after the town of Avadivka.

Kiev accuses Moscow of using North Korean missiles against civilians.“We are talking about Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type ballistic missiles (…) According to our investigation, Russian soldiers fired more than 20. (death) North Korean weapons on Ukraine“, the SBU (Ukrainian Security Services) declared in a statement, these strikes killed “at least 24 citizens” And over a hundred were injured.

The international community is showing its divisions at the G20 in Rio. On the first day of the G20, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Wednesday condemned the UN Security Council’s obstruction of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. He condemned “The Unacceptable Paralysis of the Security Council”.

Green light from EU states to control imports from Ukraine. Twenty-seven approved on Wednesday the renewal of exemption from customs duties for Ukrainian agricultural imports. However, with “Security Methods” At the center of recent demonstrations by farmers across Europe, particularly in Poland, reinforced to limit their impact.