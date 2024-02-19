Eight injured in raid targeting Hezbollah “weapons depot”.

A warehouse and a car almost collide, causing an impressive explosion.

At least two Israeli strikes targeted a town near the main city in southern Lebanon, injuring eight people, a security source told AFP, adding that the Israeli army said they had targeted. “Hezbollah Weapons Depot”. After an unprecedented attack by Palestinian Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, the Lebanese Hezbollah has engaged in a deadly exchange of fire with the Israeli army on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

An AFP photographer heard at least two explosions seconds apart in Ghaziyah, about thirty kilometers from the Israeli border. According to him, one of the raids targeted a warehouse located near the coastal highway and a thick cloud of smoke was billowing from the top. An ambulance reached the scene. A security source told AFP that one of the strikes targeted a steelworks in the industrial zone of Ghaziyeh, south of Saida, injuring at least eight workers, including seven Syrians, working near the targeted site.

Target bombings “Infrastructure” of Hezbollah

In a statement, the Israeli army said its air force had carried out the attack “Two Hezbollah Weapons Warehouses Adjacent to Saida”.In response to “(…) launch of drones towards northern Israel”. The Israeli military said the drone was likely launched by the Islamist movement Hezbollah, which has been announcing daily attacks on Israeli military positions.

The Israeli military responds with aerial and artillery bombardment of what it says are targets “Infrastructure” Party and movement of combatants near the border. The Shiite party, which says it acts in support of the Islamist movement Hamas, did not immediately claim responsibility for the drone strike, following a war launched by Israel against its ally in Gaza. As cross-border violence escalated last week, Israel launched a series of deadly strikes against southern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, including ten civilians, according to an AFP count. Seven members of the same family were killed in an attack against the town of Nabatieh.

The attacks were in retaliation for an unclaimed rocket attack from Lebanon on a military base in northern Israel, which killed a female soldier. The attacks on Ghaziye are among the few deep bombardments Israel has carried out in four months, with most of the hostilities with its pro-Iranian enemy Hezbollah so far confined to border areas. In more than four months, at least 269 people, mostly fighters from Hezbollah and other allied groups but also 40 civilians, have been killed in southern Lebanon, according to an AFP count. On the Israeli side, ten soldiers and six civilians were killed, according to the military.