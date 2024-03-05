In the run-up to Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucus.

In the run-up to Super Tuesday, Donald Trump North Dakota Republican Presidential Caucus (AP/FILE)

Donald Trump won the Republican election to the Assembly North Dakota On Monday, the title added to his winning streak Super Tuesday.

It may interest you: Nikki Haley scored her first victory, but is far behind Donald Trump in the Republican primaries

The former president topped the polls in 12 assembly seats, ahead of the former ambassador. UN, Nikki Haley. Result locations Trump Back on the path to victory, which was briefly interrupted on Sunday Haley clinched his first victory of the campaign in the primaries DC..

For candidates The White House Now they turn their attention to this Super TuesdayWhile the presidential primaries represent the most representative races on any given day, there will be results from 16 states and one territory. Trump and the president Joe BidenA Democrat, has dominated his race and is on track to win his nomination later this month.

It may interest you: US Super Tuesday: Its significance for the elections and what’s at stake for Trump and Biden

According to the rules of North Dakota, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they finish with at least 20% of the vote. However, a candidate who wins at least 60% of the vote gets all 29 state delegates.

Including four candidates were on the ballot Trump And Nikki Haley. Other candidates, who have received little attention, were industrialists Florida David Stuckenberg and merchant and priest Texas Ryan Binkleywho had recently finished their campaign.

Trump trails rival Nikki Haley in second place in North Dakota (REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgumwho ended his unsuccessful presidential campaign in December, spoke on behalf of Trump Monday night and reaffirmed his support for the former president before the legislatures of Iowa.

It may interest you: Super Tuesday arrives: Keys to the day Joe Biden and Donald Trump look to seal their candidacies

“I think we’re going to send a message, starting tomorrow, that President Donald Trump is going to shut this down, this is going to be the end of the road.”said Bergum In a virtual speech to the assembly attendees.

Karen GroningerRetired music teacher and librarian AlmontMonday said he voted Trump, calls it the best option. The 76-year-old woman quoted the speech Trump In the 2020 Annual Program March for Life against abortion in Washington DC. – the first by the sitting president – and his border policies.

A longtime Republican state senator, Dick Dever No BismarckSaid he voted Haley, but added that he is unlikely to win. A 72-year-old retired factory representative said, “I hear a lot of people saying that they really like Trump’s policies, but they don’t like the way he’s been conducting himself, and I think he’s gone a little overboard.”

Assembly voters were encouraged to become party members, but those who did not want to pay the $50 annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to join the party, the assembly speaker said. Robert’s loss.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were active in the Trump campaign (AP/FILE)

North Dakota It is the only state without voter registration. The caucus followed official state voter identification protocols, such as providing a driver’s license. Voting was conducted only in person and on paper ballots, which were counted by hand.

In 2016, he was a representative North Dakota That helped Trump to secure the numbers needed for the Republican presidential nomination.

He swept three Electoral College votes North Dakota In 2016 and 2020, they won approximately 63% and 65% of the votes respectively.

As President, Trump Visited Bismarck And They send in 2017 to talk about tax cuts, and campaigned twice Fargo In 2018 for the Republicans Kevin Kramer In the latter’s successful Senate bid against a Democratic senator Heidi Heitkamp.

He Democratic Party-NPL No North Dakota Presidential primaries are being held almost entirely from February 20 to March 30, with voting by mail and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. BidenRepresentative Dean Phillips And six others are on the ballot.

A third party will count the ballots Fargo on March 30, with results available later on the party’s website.

Senator Bernie Sanders He won the Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

(AP)