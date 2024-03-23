The United States restricts financial aid to MSMEs in Cuba

This Friday, March 22, the United States Congress of the Joe Biden government approved the state budget appropriation law, which prohibits financial aid, funding, invitations to events, etc. For some Cuban MSMEs that prove links to Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government.

According to a report published in numerous media, 25 million dollars will be given for the arrival of “democracy in Cuba”, but not to companies that belong to MSMEs “hidden” private businesses that actually have close ties to the authorities. on the island. This budget for “democracy” has increased by 25% compared to the previous year.

In addition, it proposes strict measures to prevent the current administration from allocating democratic economic resources to sanctions not officially sanctioned, in which it Called “Entrepreneurship Programs”.which are associated with private Cuban corporations.

These companies, which maintain ties with American businessmen and politicians, are under the influence of the Cuban government, they receive guarantees from the United States, so financial assistance to some MSMEs is prohibited.

Financial assistance to Cuban MSMEs from the United States is restricted

The new law, promoted by Cuban-American Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, also sets forth “specific guidelines for denying visas to government entities and international organizations participating in the exploitation of Cuban doctors.”

Díaz-Balart was forthright in his speech about this new law that bans financial aid from the United States to some MSMEs in Cuba: “The confusing policies of the Biden administration have been devastating to global security. “In contrast, this bill supports America’s closest friends and allies while confronting adversaries such as China and Russia and the terrorist states of Cuba and Iran.”

A few months ago, the Biden government promised that some Cuban MSMEs could benefit from financial assistance from North American banks, but then they denied it. There was also an event in Miami with some of these Cuban businessmen and many were identified as allies of the current government on the island. Something the conservative sectors of South Florida didn’t like.