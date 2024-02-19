According to the New York Post, “El Nino” Guerrero may be hiding in the US

The Aragua train, one of Latin America’s bloodiest gangs, has put United States authorities on alert. According to The New York Post, its leader, Hector Rustenford Guerrero Flores, aka “Nino Guerrero”would have fled Venezuela and hid in US territory.

Guerrero, for whom the Venezuelan government offers a $250,000 reward, escaped from Tocorón prison in September 2023, hours before a police and military operation.. His whereabouts have been a mystery ever since.

The expansion of the Aragua train in the United States poses a serious threat to public safety. Known for its brutality and violent methods, the gang is responsible for a variety of crimes including extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

It is believed that Tren de Aragua already has a presence in New York and has established an alliance with Mara Salvatrucha, which could increase its power and influence in the region.. The FBI is monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to combat this criminal group, informed NY Journal.

Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed information about Nino Guerrero’s presence in the United States. However, journalist Ronna Risquez, author of the book “El Train de Aragua: The Gang That Revolutionized Organized Crime in Latin America.” He claims that there is no official information about his whereabouts since he fled.

The Aragua train has used the border crisis to establish itself in the US. The gang has recruited new immigrants in shelters and used its international network to traffic phones. Stolen cell phone.

The FBI asks Venezuelan migrants to report gang members through its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The federal agency guarantees anonymity to those who provide information.