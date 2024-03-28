Macron criticizes “very bad” agreement with Mercosur countries

“I prefer to put my feet down. » Emmanuel Macron made no bones about ending his visit to Brazil at the Sao Paulo Economic Forum. The French president has said all the bad things he thinks about the trade deal currently being negotiated between the European Union (EU) and the South American Mercosur bloc (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia). He believes it is a “very bad contract” and calls for “a new one”.

“There is nothing in this agreement that takes into account the issue of biodiversity and climate. Nothing! That’s why I say it’s not good,” asserted the head of state in front of an audience of Brazilian businessmen. “Let’s end Mercosur 20 years ago! Let’s create a new agreement (…) that is responsible from the point of view of development, climate and biodiversity,” he continued. “A new generation agreement with mirror clauses that will facilitate access to the European market for your companies (…) and that will make more demands on both sides, our farmers, our businessmen,” he proposed.

700 million customer space

The draft treaty, which began discussions in 1999, seeks to eliminate most of the customs duties between the two zones, making room for more than 700 million consumers. After a political agreement in 2019, opposition from several countries, including France, blocked its final adoption, an opposition that has strengthened with the agricultural crisis in Europe. On the other hand, other European countries such as Germany and Spain are requesting its conclusion and entry into force.

A Mercosur heavyweight, Brazil is a staunch defender of this agreement with the EU.