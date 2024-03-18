New demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Protesters once again took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, March 16. They are demanding new elections, the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a rare image, men and women of the armed forces came to support the demonstrators. “If this war continues beyond what is necessary, we must agree to a peace treaty“, demands a man. Israeli demonstrators are demanding elections and especially peace.

Negotiations are stalled

For the moment, talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and freeing the hundred hostages still in Hamas’ hands have stalled. Benjamin Netanyahu said that international pressure will not prevent Israel from achieving all the objectives of the war against Hamas.