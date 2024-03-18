News

New demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Photo of Admin Admin54 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Published


Update


Video length: 1 minute

Israel: New Demonstrations Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel: New Demonstrations Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel: New Demonstrations Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(Franceinfo)

Protesters once again took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, March 16. They are demanding new elections, the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Now the election“, they demand. On the streets of Tel-Aviv (Israel), a huge crowd gathered on the evening of Saturday March 16. Several hundred Israeli demonstrators called for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of the hostages and endured insults in front of the signs. Head Pradhan.

In a rare image, men and women of the armed forces came to support the demonstrators. “If this war continues beyond what is necessary, we must agree to a peace treaty“, demands a man. Israeli demonstrators are demanding elections and especially peace.

Negotiations are stalled

For the moment, talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and freeing the hundred hostages still in Hamas’ hands have stalled. Benjamin Netanyahu said that international pressure will not prevent Israel from achieving all the objectives of the war against Hamas.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin54 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin says Ukraine is a ‘matter of life and death’ for Russia

4 weeks ago

President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in

January 20, 2024

MCM’s legal team does not have access to the disqualification file at TSJ

January 10, 2024

You now have to buy a ticket to visit the old city for a day

January 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button