In the flash sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is really at a ridiculous price

AliExpress Anniversary is an unforgettable event this March. For 10 days, the online retailer is showing off promotions that have nothing to envy Black Friday. If you want to equip yourself with a new smartphone, tablet or any other latest tech device at the best price, this is an opportunity that should not be missed under any circumstances. Thus, Aliexpress reduces the price of the Galaxy S24 to 579 euros instead of 899 euros with the code. AAFR80Which allows you to get a discount of 80 euros from the 499 euros of purchase.

The Galaxy S24 is at an incredible price

Galaxy S24, a high-end smartphone that shines on every level

Direct competitor of iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 has entered the premium segment of smartphones in 2024. The latter benefits from a highly successful design including an aerospace quality aluminum frame, which ensures long-term durability. The Galaxy S24 is one of the most powerful phones ever, especially thanks to the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor carved in 4 nm.

The model that is the subject of this promotion as part of the AliExpress anniversary comes with 8 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of internal memory. The smartphone also benefits from an IP68 index that makes it waterproof up to a depth of 1.5 meters. Up to 30 minutes, but also dust resistant. The display part is assigned to a 6.2-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen, with full HD+ definition (1080 x 2340 pixels), with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection that makes it scratch resistant.

This high-quality panel features a refresh rate of 120Hz for remarkable fluidity in menus, apps and even games. It is also compatible with HDR10+ technology, and offers a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. In short, the best of the best to make the most of your movies, series and other multimedia content on smartphones.

With its 4,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 has excellent autonomy, reaching a good day in basic use. The smartphone is also compatible with 25W fast charging that allows it to recover 50% of its energy in 30 minutes, but also with 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse charging. The latter allows you to use the phone as an external battery, to recharge other compatible devices.

In terms of photo and video, the Galaxy S24 is one of the best in its category, with a triple module comprising a 50 MP wide angle, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 10 MP telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 12 MP selfie sensor. Everything is powered by artificial intelligence, always for successful photos and videos, whatever the conditions. The Galaxy S24 is apparently compatible with 5G networks, and supports the latest technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

On the security side, the phone has two biometric authentication systems, such as facial recognition or fingerprint recognition, thanks to a sensor placed under its panel. Finally, we get the Android mobile operating system enhanced by the Samsung OneUI manufacturer overlay, for the most reliable user experience.

AliExpress is going all out for its birthday

Besides offering a never-before-seen price on the Galaxy S24, AliExpress is bending over backwards to celebrate its anniversary the right way. After Singles Day, it is the most important shopping event of the year for her. Thus, during these 10 days, it displays the XL discount, which allows you to equip yourself with premium and recent references at the lowest price. This deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 is a perfect example.

The merchant offers free and fast delivery to its customers, as it ships most products from European warehouses. In other words, no unpleasant surprises upon arrival, such as possible customs fees. For many years, AliExpress has followed European standards for online sales. As a result, it offers free returns of products within 14 days, which is required by French law.

After all, all the products it sells on its website come with their manufacturer’s warranty. In the case of the Galaxy S24, you’ll therefore be covered for two years against potential breakdowns or manufacturing defects. This is exactly the same insurance that Samsung offers on its official website. If it happens in 10 days, AliExpress is at its peak since the beginning of the anniversary operation, which is evidenced by this flash sale that lasts only 2 hours.

After that, other promotional codes will be made available throughout the event, so you can get better deals. If the Galaxy S24 catches your eye, now is clearly the best time to buy it at its lowest price of the year.

To see the flash sale on the Samsung Galaxy S24

