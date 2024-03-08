Enjoy a healthy and clean interior for less than €60 with the SILVERCREST Bagless Vacuum Cleaner!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Looking for the ideal vacuum cleaner in the demanding world of housekeeping? Search no more. Lidl offers you the SILVERCREST Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, which will turn this search into a real pleasure.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner SBZBK 850 A1 SILVERCREST

Thanks for Its powerful 850 W motorSILVERCREST SBZBK 850 A1 from Lidl stands out for its tremendous effectiveness against dirt and resistant debris.

He Guarantees perfect results on all types of surfacesFrom thick carpet to hard floors, in one pass.

Easy maintenance thanks to its bagless design : Forget expensive and bulky bags. Simply empty the dust bin to start a new cleaning session, hassle-free.

Advanced filtration for healthy air : The health of your family is essential. The device is equipped with a sophisticated filtration system that effectively captures allergens and fine particles, ensuring clean indoor air.

Unparalleled handling and comfort in use : With its ergonomic design and 360-degree rotating wheels, the SILVERCREST SBZBK 850 A1 slides smoothly into all corners. Its light weight facilitates cleaning, making every use comfortable.

Practical accessories for thorough cleaning

To meet all your cleaning needs, there is the SILVERCREST SBZBK 850 A1 vacuum cleaner Comes with a range of practical accessories.

Whether you have a ladder to vacuum, furniture to dust or tight corners to reach, You will always find the perfect tool for every task :

Floor brush Adjustable for hard floor or carpet

Adjustable for hard floor or carpet Long nozzle

Nozzle support

Fabric nozzle Upholstery and furniture brushes

Upholstery and furniture brushes Telescopic tube in steel

SBZBK 850 A1 SILVERCREST Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, available at Lidl. The perfect solution to effectively fight dirt and allergens in your place.

Thanks to its power, bagless design and advanced technologies, It guarantees superior cleaning performance with every useAll For €59.99.