Donald Trump has called for the postponement of his historic criminal trial in New York

Donald Trump this Monday, March 11, 2024, asked New York courts to postpone his historic criminal trial for at least a month from March 25, in the case of payments to an adult film actress.France Media Agency. Lawyers for the former president of the United States call for his criminal immunity argument which will be discussed by the federal Supreme Court in Washington from April 25.

According to a court document dated March 7 and released this Monday by the New York State Supreme Court (trial court, editor’s note) for Manhattan jurisdiction, the “The Court should adjourn the trial pending the Supreme Court’s consideration of the scope of the doctrine of presidential immunity.”SuggestsAFP.

On March 6, the United States Supreme Court set a date of April 25 for nine Supreme Court justices to deliberate on the criminal immunity granted by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), after hearing the highly sensitive case on February 28. Issue eight months before the presidential election. Targeted by four criminal proceedings, the 77-year-old Republican candidate is seeking, through multiple appeals, to postpone the November 5 election, in any case, as late as possible.AFP.

Prosecuted for fraud and “conspiracy against the State”.

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in criminal court in New York on March 25 – for the former US president – in the case of payments to former pornographic film star, Stormy Daniels. New York prosecutors in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, are prosecuting him on 34 counts of accounting fraud, which the former White House tenant could face a maximum of four years in prison if convicted. However, the courts can impose an alternative sentence and not send him behind bars.

Donald Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of fudging the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to hide $130,000 he paid to Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, before the November 2016 presidential election. According to the prosecution, she kept quiet about the alleged sexual relationship in 2006 when he was already married to Melania Trump. Donald Trump denies any relationship with Stephanie Clifford.

As indicated byAFP, Donald Trump has already succeeded in postponing the federal criminal trial starting on March 4 for “conspiracy against the American state” in Washington, that is, his illegal attempts to reverse the results of the November 2020 election, specifically on January 6, 2021. Was won by Joe Biden. The proceedings are suspended while the question of the President’s criminal immunity is decided by the Supreme Court.