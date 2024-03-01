In Qatar, Alpine doesn’t want to make a false impression

Alpine does not want to rush. Back in the hypercar category with a new prototype, the A424, A fléché cautiously approaches its first meeting of the year.

” We are excited on the one hand, because here we are and this is what we expected, Philippe Sinault, Team Principal of the Alpine Endurance Team, explains. We will be able to do the play we rehearsed, but we will treat the queue more as a dress rehearsal. We really need to finish the race. »

On the route of the Losail International Circuit (Qatar), Alpine wants to store experience and data for the rest of its program.

” From the moment we saw that the race was 10 hours, we knew it wasn’t going to be the easiest for us. Sinault adds. If we come out of this unscathed and finish with both cars, we will have learned many lessons to be prepared for the future. »

So with no expectation other than to reach the checkered flag, the two A424s will present on the starting grid for the 1812 km of Qatar, this Saturday at 11:00 am (local time in France, 9:00 am). They will start from 14th and 17th position.

” You must not misunderstand your objective. As I said, this is one Finally we must not endanger the rest. Credibility is not essential, but processes, teams, etc. We cannot be in overdrive. We want to be where we should be.

The test format is much more restrictive than what we were able to experience in development where we took time to think, tackle the topics…

If the procedures are not well established, this has little or no effect. We must copy as best as possible at the team level and make no mistakes on the part of the drivers. Then we will have enough data to make further progress. »

Along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 15-16).

