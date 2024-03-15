Football – OM

OM: Gasset’s “humiliation,” his replacement steps up to the plate

Published on March 15, 2024 at 7:30 am



Jean-Louis Gasset has had a tumultuous few months, to say the least. The 70-year-old French technician took over from Gennaro Gattuso at OM, a month after leaving his post as Ivory Coast coach midway through the CAN. His replacement on the Elephants bench, Emers Fa, defended himself against criticism of his age and defended his qualities as a coach.

Appointed coach of Ivory Coast In May 2022, Jean-Louis Gasset He stepped down on January 24, a little less than two years later. After the chaotic beginning of elephants During CAN 2024, the 70-year-old French technician chose to leave his post, which paid off. Emerse Faé handled and led Ivory Coast Until the final victory at home.

5 out of 5 for Gazette at OM

Jean-Louis Gasset bounced back quickly. A month later, he was contactedOm to take from Gennaro Gattuso. Under his command, before the match against Olympians, five consecutive victories were achieved in as many matches. Villarreal This Thursday evening, with new aggressive functionality. His arrival in Marseille, however, was not unanimous among all observers who questioned his age in particular.

“These are people who have no argument, who want to speak up and draw attention”