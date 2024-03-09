Business

In Lorient, the Superdry ready-to-wear store has closed

Another business in downtown Lorient that is closing. In recent days, the Superdry brand has lowered the curtain. “Permanent closure of your Superdry store due to rebranding. Thank you for your loyalty these seven years,” we can read on the window. This message is signed by Angelique, who may have received an email from her management on Friday March 1, 2024 asking her not to reopen the next day. The store has since completely emptied.

Bad sign

