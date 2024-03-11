Information and photos of new American products expected in Europe

Present only in the United States, Rivian is a young manufacturer of electric cars. If the American brand is experiencing some financial setbacks and is struggling to deliver to its customers, it wants to open new markets, with Europe in the lead, and finally get its head above water.. After R1S and R1T, Rivian presents its new 100% electric SUV R2. And as if that wasn’t enough, the American manufacturer also introduced not one but two electric compacts: the R3 and R3X.

To envision the look of its new SUV, the Rivian didn’t look too far as the R2 looks like a drop in the bucket to its big brother, the R1S.. We always look for a very square line, a bit like a Land Rover Defender. At the front, the new SUV inherits the manufacturer’s typical lighting signature, consisting of an overflowing LED strip connecting two oval optics. Ditto at the rear, with a single-piece optic spanning the entire width of the car. Keen eyes will have noticed the presence of a small spoiler on top of the tailgate that differentiates it from the R1S.

Rivian R2: Tesla Model Y in the viewfinder

Rivian R3 later. © Rivian

When you want to tackle a new market, you usually have to adapt. To meet the needs of Europe, we need a vehicle with smaller dimensions than in the United States. The new Rivian R2 is 4.72 meters long, 1.90 meters wide and 1.70 meters tall.. Rivian has clear ambitions: to follow in the footsteps of its compatriot Tesla, which is enjoying massive success with the Model Y.

In the passenger compartment, purity is essential with a large panel in the center of the dashboard and digital instrumentation. Dimensions have not been disclosed. Rivian plays on on-board space and storage. There are two glove boxes (of which the R1S and R1T were completely devoid) and the traditional “frunk” front trunk offers the possibility of storing at least one cabin suitcase and a few extra bags. Rivian has thought of fans of outdoor adventures, as the 5 seats, even the driver’s, offer a large flat surface ideal for setting up a camping mattress.. Finally, the rear window can be lowered like the Fisker Ocean, while the rear quarter panel can be opened “to create a unique open-air driving experience”.

Authority and autonomy

Regarding the technical specifications of the R2, R3 and R3X (we’ll come back to the latter two), Rivian has been rather discreet. All three models are based on an all-new platform that integrates batteries. Two sizes will be offered, with capacities currently unknown. The American manufacturer advertises a range of at least over 480 km. There are three engines on the program: single-motor propulsion and all-wheel drive with two or three motors. In the best configuration it is enough to go from 0 to 97 km/h in less than 3 seconds. Direct current (DC) charging is clearly involved but power has also remained confidential. Allow 30 minutes from 10 to 80%. In addition to CCS technology, the Rivians will also be able to charge on the Tesla Supercharger network thanks to NACS compatibility.

R3 and R3X

The Rivian R3X looks great. © Rivian

As mentioned earlier, the R2 SUV isn’t the only new thing from Rivian. Indeed, the manufacturer has taken the wraps off the R3 and R3X. At this rate, we’re definitely getting closer to the R5… Style-wise, it’s a mix between a compact and a crossover. The technique is similar to the R2 SUV. The R3X version is more performance-oriented “delivering even greater dynamic capabilities on and off-road.” You can almost see a Lada Niva there.

Price and availability in Europe

Already available for reservation in the United States against a $100 deposit, The Rivian R2 should sell for $45,000 or around €41,200 at current exchange rates.. The R3 and R3X will be cheaper than the SUV, but again, total silence on pricing. First deliveries of the R2 are planned for 2026. Rivian announces the deployment of the range in Europe after the launch in the North American market without announcing a date. Until then, we have to hope that the manufacturer solves its cash flow problems.