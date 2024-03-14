In Bordeaux, repair bonuses for shoes – “customers traveling miles to benefit” from Liberation.

When her ankle boots, purchased in 2021, began to seriously deteriorate this winter, Celia, a student from Bordeaux, found herself faced with a dilemma: buy a new pair or try to repair them. “It wasn’t really the desire for low consumption that decided me, but the price. With inflation, I no longer have the means to pay for others.She confesses while leaving the Cordonerie du Cicco, located on the Right Bank in Bordeaux. A pleasant surprise for the student: When she went to checkout, she discovered that the craftsman she had seen on the Internet was part of a “repair bonus” network for textiles and shoes.

Established by the government in early November to tackle waste and encourage repairs, it allows consumers to avail of unlimited discounts. Between 6 and 25 euros depending on the nature of the repair and for costs over 12 euros. “It was the first time I went to a shoemaker and I completely missed the information. In the end, for 35 euros instead of about 50, I rebuilt the heels and skates, even though the skates were not planned.Celia explains, happy to give a second