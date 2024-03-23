Near Vitre: This activity zone will extend to 16 hectares

See my news

The oldest activity zone in the region will expand. Inaugurated in 1972, The Activity Park No Haut Montigné has Trails (Ille-et-Vilaine), with RN 157, will be the subject of the main work Expansion And no modernization In the coming months.

4 million euros invested

The Vitre community announces a global project 4 million euros And the extension is on 15.5 hectares.

“It’s a very heavy expansion and refit because we’re redoing all the networks, roads, green space and signage,” explains Louis Manager, vice-president in charge of regional planning at the Vitre community.

The area currently includes 15 companies And 1400 employees on the surface of 47.5 hectares, For a total turnover of 900 million euros.

Three expansions is announced. They concern Vandemoortel, Design Parquet and Servifer companies. Green Power Technology, a company specializing in photovoltaics, will be established in this business park.

2500 solar panels

The detailed specifications were voted on by elected representatives of the Community Council on Thursday March 21, 2024. It plans to oversee the project with particularly strict environmental regulations.

This “more virtuous” project, which should fall within the framework of ZAN (zero net artificiality), will propose a model in particular. Distribution of energy productionunder study.

There are plans to produce their own electricity by establishing businesses in the area and the Vitre community solar panels, by joint investment company.

The first investment is being studied. It provides for the establishment of 2500 solar panels On two plots of land in the community of Vitre, it is possible to generate 1.4 GWh.

Ultimately, they envision a production capacity of 8.2 GWh (60,000 m2 of solar panels) that would make it possible to cover 75% of the electricity needs of the nine companies.

The first area of ​​grassland currently leased to two farmers was targeted. This meadow will “be preserved”, points out Lewis the manager. Another space that can accommodate these solar panels is located along the 4 lane.

Work started in April

This extension project also provides for creating a Waste water treatment plant private and shared and Shared parking lot.

composition of New services Also declared: car park Heavy weight, Restoration And Bakery-breakfast.

“It is the oldest activity zone of the Vitre community, we want it to be exemplary and do something innovative,” declares Isabelle Le Calenac, president of Intercommunity.

The development permission was approved on August 3, 2023. This Working Development is planned From April to July 2024. The transfer of land will take place after May 2024.

