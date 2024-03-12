According to CRE, here are three energy suppliers to avoid

As energy prices rise, suppliers compete by launching attractive offers. Competition among them is intensifying, but it is important to be vigilant. Some offers, while attractive, actually hide high margins to the detriment of consumers by taking advantage of rising energy prices.

In an interview with our colleagues at gallery, President of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), Emmanuel Worgan, warns consumers against certain practices of alternative energy suppliers. “Please note, some suppliers may change their prices at any time, provided they notify the customer by email one month in advance. Result: Some of these offers may seem attractive at first and then not. she warned.

Although EDF and Engie are the most common suppliers in France, there are other alternative providers, which are becoming increasingly popular in the French. The reason is that they charge “relatively cheap” rates.

Consumers should be wary of these three energy suppliers

These energy suppliers mentioned by the Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission are Elmi, Ohm Energy and Mint. The latter will attract customers with very low cost packages to increase their customer base. Once a large number of members are collected, they get the right to receive electricity during the summer, i.e. during the period when this energy is sold at the lowest price. After a few months, they invited their customers, who had previously subscribed to attractive offers, to switch suppliers.

If they keep their customers, they charge them 50% more than what is stipulated in the contract. “By getting rid of their customers at the end of the year, they were able to resell this electricity in the markets at a much higher price,” The president explains. She also believes that the Energy Regulatory Commission has taken the necessary steps to allow these fraudulent practices.

“We referred the matter to the Dispute Resolution and Sanctions Committee (CORDIS) earlier in the year. It is now up to them to report the complaints or not, and decide on the sanction in the following weeks,” a-she assured. And to add: “We expect a decision in March or April. The three suppliers concerned will face fines of up to 8% of their turnover.”