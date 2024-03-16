A Frenchman in the front group
160km – it goes fast
44.4 km/h average since the start of the race. We are moving towards arrival before 5 pm.
190 km – km goes ahead, same configuration ahead
We still have a group of about ten breakaways, two minutes ahead of the peloton. The battle hasn’t started, but lactic acid will slowly build up in runners’ legs.
230km – about two minutes ahead of the next group
The breakaway group in which we find Frenchman Romain Combaud (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) is now 1’55” ahead of the peloton. Nothing is too risky for the big names. Note that Lorenzo Germany (Groupe-FDJ) rose to see a small gap.
265 km – A Frenchman ahead
Frenchman Romain Combaud (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) slips into the breakaway, while Italian Lorenzo represents Germany Groupma-FDJ. Polti-Cometta put three men up front (David Beis, Mirko Mestri, Andrea Pietrobon) as did Koratek (Valerio Conti, Kyrillo Tsarenko, Davide Baldaccini). Sergio Samitier (Movistar) is present as are Alessandro Tonelli and Samuel Zocarato (Bardiani).
270km – The peloton lets the breakaway slip away
So after 17 kilometers of fighting, 11 of those roads will be open.
271 km – a group is formed
11 of them are ahead, including one rider from Groupma-FDJ!
274 km: The battle continues
We’re fast-forwarding to the start of Milan San Remo and the invited teams are still trying to make the day’s breakaway, in vain for the moment.
282km: Difficult to escape the peloton
Many riders seem determined to slip into breakaways, increasing attacks. Meanwhile, in a debate with Julian Alaphilippe, Tadez Pogacar hangs at the back of the pack.
288km: The real start
This time we go to the first monument of the season! Some riders from the proteams, second division teams, try to break out of the peloton directly.
In fiction
Once there is no custom, the departure from Pavia is given, for 288 kilometers! The sun is shining this Saturday morning in Italy. Runners wind down before a very long day. Another 2 kilometers imaginary before the actual departure.
Behind van der Poel and Pogacker, many outsiders, including Laporte
Behind Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar, many riders are coming forward with ambition. This is especially the case for Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Wisma – Lease a Bike), the current European champion. Julien Alaphilippe, a winner here in 2019, will have his card to play at Sodal-Quickstep and the Frenchman will finally be looking to achieve a result worthy of his status. Benoit Cosnefroy (Decathlon – AG2R La Mondiale) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hôtels) will also want to do well.
In great form at the start of the season, Mads Pedersen (Liddle-Track) takes his first Monument victory. The Ineos Grenadiers team has several cards, including Filippo Ganna, who finished third last year. Excellent downhiller Tom Pidcock will also be an asset.
Matthew van der Poel will be flanked by Jasper Philipsen, while Tadej Pogakar will be supported in particular by Tim Valens and Mark Hirsi. Sprinters Olav Kuij (Wisma-Lease A Bike), Biniam Girme (Intermarche-Venti), Michael Mathews (Jeko-Alula) will have to resist the hellish pace revealed in the poggio.
Finally, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) will still be one to watch, having won in 2022. Wednesday’s winner of Milan-Turin, Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – Easy Post) is in good shape in often indecisive races.
Van der Poel begins its road season
World champion and defending champion in Milan San Remo, Matthew van der Poel returns to the road this Saturday! Two years ago, after a winter plagued by injuries, he took a similar approach and finished third. In recent weeks, the Dutchman has dominated the cyclo-cross season, claiming his sixth world title. This afternoon he will share a favorite outfit with Tedej Pogakar.
Pogakar pursues history
This Saturday Milan-Sanremo big favourite, Tadej Pogacar can add a fourth separate monument to his list of achievements. Only Paris-Roubaix is missing after that, where he wants to go in the future, to become the 4th player in history to win it all.
Hello everyone
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow Milan San Remo with live commentary, the first monument of the season that stretches over 288 kilometers this year. The route, modified in its first part with departure from Pavia, does not change in its final part with the Cipressa-Poggio sequence. Arrival will be around 5 pm.