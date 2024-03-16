A Frenchman in the front group

9:38

Behind Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar, many riders are coming forward with ambition. This is especially the case for Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Wisma – Lease a Bike), the current European champion. Julien Alaphilippe, a winner here in 2019, will have his card to play at Sodal-Quickstep and the Frenchman will finally be looking to achieve a result worthy of his status. Benoit Cosnefroy (Decathlon – AG2R La Mondiale) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hôtels) will also want to do well.

In great form at the start of the season, Mads Pedersen (Liddle-Track) takes his first Monument victory. The Ineos Grenadiers team has several cards, including Filippo Ganna, who finished third last year. Excellent downhiller Tom Pidcock will also be an asset.

Matthew van der Poel will be flanked by Jasper Philipsen, while Tadej Pogakar will be supported in particular by Tim Valens and Mark Hirsi. Sprinters Olav Kuij (Wisma-Lease A Bike), Biniam Girme (Intermarche-Venti), Michael Mathews (Jeko-Alula) will have to resist the hellish pace revealed in the poggio.

Finally, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) will still be one to watch, having won in 2022. Wednesday’s winner of Milan-Turin, Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – Easy Post) is in good shape in often indecisive races.