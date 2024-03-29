Impressive pictures of chairlift and its passengers being tossed by wind at over 110 km/h

Images captured Thursday afternoon in the Aosta Valley show seats shaken by powerful winds, causing no injuries.

An unexpected gust of wind. Skiers sitting quietly on the Cretaz chairlift in Braille-Cervinia, in the Italian Alps, were surprised by a gust of wind Thursday afternoon. “20-30 km/h to 110 km/h” In a few minutes according to a website dedicated to the weather of the Aosta Valley.

On a video broadcast by a meteorological site, we can see several chairlifts swinging from right to left under the force of the blizzard, swinging to an impressive degree of zero. “quick stop” The ski site has been validated “For security reasons”When the last passengers were preparing to disembark.

On Thursday evening, the ski resort clarified that the event was planned by officials a day earlier. “The chairlift was already closed to the public due to the sudden worsening of the situation and the last passengers were reaching the hill resort, she explains. All the people reached their destination without problem.” But with a nice scare.