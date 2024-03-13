For Joe Biden, “Russia will not stop” on Ukrainian borders.

If Russia takes Ukraine, it will have other expansionist ambitions. This is basically the message that US President Joe Biden delivered during his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House.

In Joe Biden’s mouth, once translated it sounds like this: “We must act before it’s literally too late. As Poland will remember, Russia will not stop on Ukraine. »

Washington, meanwhile, has approved an arms deal with its NATO ally. The US executive branch notified Congress of an agreement to sell long-range air-to-ground missiles and medium-range air-to-air missiles to Poland for a total of $3.5 billion.

New military aid to Ukraine

And earlier in the day, Washington announced $300 million in new military aid to Ukraine, a far cry from the larger envelope requested by President Biden for months.

This assistance includes anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition and artillery shells and responds to “the specific urgent needs of Ukraine,” underlined Jack Sullivan, an adviser to US President Joe Biden. “This is relatively modest aid, intended to give Ukraine the minimum it needs in the short term,” a senior US official said.