Immigrants can also access the SNAP program. Check if you are eligible

The state of California in the United States distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits every month.

SNAP in this state is called Calfresh, and immigrants without legal papers cannot get this help.

However, there are circumstances in which foreigners can benefit from SNAP, especially if they live in a household that receives this support from the government.

To qualify for SNAP, a person who is a US citizen or permanent resident must live in the household.

Another possibility is that a household member has refugee or asylee status and is awaiting a U or T visa.

Women covered by the Gender Violence Act (VAWA) are eligible for SNAP.

Benefits are given based on the size of the household

Indigenous peoples from Cuba, Haiti, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Laos, and Canada have access to food stamps.

People who are not eligible for government contributions are foreign nationals with student, work and tourist visas.

Those who receive benefits from Temporary Protected Status (TPS) also cannot collect SNAP. Interested parties who wish to order Calfresh must present a bank account below $2,001.00 USD.

If these users live with disabled people and the elderly, the income must be less than $3,001.00 USD. Beneficiaries living alone receive $291.00 USD and families of two receive $535.00 USD.

A household that hosts three members earns $766.00 USD, while a family of four earns $973.00 USD. Accommodation for five people can reach $1,155.00 USD and with six people they fetch $1,386.00 USD.

Families with seven members receive $1,532.00 USD and with eight, they have the opportunity to collect $1,751.00 USD. For each additional family member, the payment made is $219.00 USD.

The CalFresh collection schedule is established by the last digit of the case number and covers days 1 to 10. The program also works on weekends and balances are being accumulated on Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.



