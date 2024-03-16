He stole money from the faithful as a priest sent from Rome and now the police are looking for him

Imposter uses religious words to sound convincing, steals $900 in cash (NYPD)

Authorities in several cities across the United States are searching for a suspect accused of posing as a priest to rob a church, a case that has echoed from New York to Texas, passing through California. Florida. The man, described as between 45 and 55 years of age, light-skinned, bald, with a beard and weighing around 86 kilograms and 1.75 meters tall, is absconding and police are struggling to locate him.

was reported in the most recent incident American Catholic Church of the Martyrs in Bayside, QueensWhere a person presents himself to a priest claiming to be a visiting priest Romewith the intention of participating in the mass.

Using religious words to gain the trust of those present, the false priest requested entry to the rectory – housing for members of the clergy – where he managed to steal $900 in cash from one of the bedrooms.

“They told me the priest was in the house, so I went to greet him,” he mentioned CBS News Father Peter Ryder, who upon learning of the presence of the stranger requested his certificate, at which point the impostor fled the scene.

“It’s really shocking. “This is not the first time something like this has happened here,” Reflecting the community’s sentiments regarding these acts of violation of their sacred space, commented a member of the congregation. In response, church staff have released an image of the suspect in case he tries to return.

This is not an isolated incident. In March, an entry was attempted by the same man Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville in the county of Suffolk and in October, at the rectory of St. Thomas Aquinas in Brooklyn. This Roman Catholic Diocese has warned her parishioners and is cooperating with her New York Police Department (NYPD) And FBI On research.

ABC News pointed out that Texas Similar incidents have been reported, where the suspect used the names “Father Martin” or “Father Guillermo”. Diocese in these states have issued warnings and, in DallasThe suspect was captured on surveillance cameras wearing similar clothing to the incident NY.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas warned its parishioners about a man posing as “Father Martin” (Dallas Police Department).

Father Rader, the victim of this fraud, expresses his desire to forgive, but emphasizes the importance of justice and penance: “I will study forgiveness, after justice.”

The case is not only an act of violation of the security of religious sites, but a reminder of the cunning and manipulation that individuals can be capable of to achieve their criminal ends. The communal community remains vigilant, hoping that justice will soon find the person responsible for these unholy acts.

(With information from CBS News and ABC News).