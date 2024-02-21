Get your free Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone now!

Hello to all fans of the Call of Duty franchise! You’ll love this news: A new Monster Energy skin is available for free to all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone users. To get this Monster Energy skin, all you have to do is go to Activision’s page, log in and the skin will automatically be added to your account. Additionally, Prime Gaming members can also claim the Raceway 2080 bundle.

It is rare that Call of Duty offers free skins to all users. Typically, these skins are reserved for subscribers to certain subscription services like Amazon Prime. However, Prime Gaming members recently received a free bundle including the Operator skin, Blueprint, and other cosmetics. Unfortunately, this bundle is no longer available, but Prime members can currently claim the Raceway 2080 bundle for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, as well as the Locus Side Swindler plan for Call of Duty Mobile.

Interestingly, Call of Duty players can get this new Monster Energy skin by visiting the Activision website. By following the link and logging in, you will automatically get a new skin called “The Beast”.

In addition, Call of Duty is also offering a Monster Energy Rewards promotion, which allows users to submit codes taken from their Monster Energy cans to receive blueprints, operator skins, and other cosmetics. This promotion is still running till March 31.

Finally, a recent Modern Warfare 3 leak revealed Warhammer 40K skins in the game files, which could be part of a crossover event with the popular franchise. Call of Duty fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

That’s it for the latest news from the world of Call of Duty. I’ll keep you posted on all updates regarding this iconic franchise!

Dylan, a passionate editor about pop culture and gaming.