Immediate recall of Markwins pallets containing banned allergens

Markwins: Children’s makeup palettes are prohibited for sale

The first one recalled is the palette POP GIRL Color Train CaseWith article code 4038033390214 and reference 1539021E, lot 6200140. It was marketed under different brands. 5 February, 2021 to 1 June. Another, smaller palette POP GIRL Color TinReference 4038033390092 and Batch No. 6200136, Sold between February 5, 2021 and February 2, 2021 At Carrefour, Intermarché, U and Netto.

This is a combination of two products Methylchloroisothiazolinone and MethylisothiazolinoneSince February 12, 2017, two preservatives have been banned in holiday products. These substances may pose a risk of skin and eye damage in children.

Recall Conso recommends that parents return the product to the point of sale for a refund and contact customer service at 06.21.22.79.31 for any additional information. Last date for recall is 30 April. It is essential to act quickly to avoid any possible harm to children.