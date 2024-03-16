A United Airlines Boeing 737 lands with a missing outer panel

It was a flight from California to Oregon. No alerts were reported during the journey and no debris was found at the arrival airport.

He was found missing a coin. A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 was found with a missing panel on Friday, March 15, according to company officials. This observation was made during a post-flight inspection. The plane had completed a trip between San Francisco, California and Medford, Oregon. According to management, the airport has suspended operations to check the runway and airfield for debris. in vain

According to the Associated Press Agency, reported by Radio Canada, “A United Airlines spokesperson clarified via email that there were 139 passengers and six crew members on board the flight and that no emergency was declared as there were no signs of damage during the flight.”. “We will conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft and make any necessary repairs before returning it to service. We will also conduct an investigation to better understand how this damage occurred.”he added.

The Boeing Company has been hit by several incidents in recent weeks. A substantial recall by the aircraft manufacturer “Caution” Airlines operating 787 Dreamliners monitor certain buttons in cockpits. The warning comes after an incident on a flight between Australia and New Zealand on Monday left several people injured.