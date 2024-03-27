Why Galeries Lafayette’s owner has been forced to resell Carrefour shares at a loss

Philippe Houze, chairman of the board of directors of the Galeries Lafayette group, Alexandre Bompard, president of the Carrefour group.

Giles Roll/REA



Descriptive – The Moulin family sells its third stake in the distributor, of which it is no longer a major shareholder. It needs money to revive its department stores.

It is a 180 degree turn. Molin family's main holding company Motier, owner of the Galeries Lafayette group, sold 3.5% of the capital it held in the Carrefour group. Which corresponds to 25 million shares, which are repurchased by the distributor. The sale price, estimated at 365 million euros, " Will be paid in the coming days », a press release published on Tuesday clarifies. The result: the Motier family holding company will hold only 7.71% of the capital, thus losing its position as Carrefour's largest shareholder. The pill is bitter, as the share was resold at 15.48 euros. When the Moulin family began buying stakes in the number two French retailer, the stock nearly doubled in value. " Since Carrefour's entry into the capital in 2014, there have been ten Over the years, Motier has always positioned itself as a long-term shareholder, fully convinced of the relevance of the strategy led by its chairman and director Alexandre Bompard…

