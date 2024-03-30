Business

Imagine a slowdown in price increases over the past year

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read

If prices remain high, the pace of inflation continues to decline, reaching 2.3% year-on-year in March, the lowest level since September 2021.

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

Customers at a supermarket in Toulouse on March 20, 2024. Inflation is the sector in which the slowdown in inflation is most visible. (Adrian Novak/Hans Lucas/AFP)

Time to calm down. According to the provisional estimate published by INSEE on Friday, March 29, inflation was 2.3% over the year in March, confirming the decline seen since the beginning of 2023. We have to go back to September 2021 to find the lower rate shown. Through the evolution of the Consumer Price Index in recent years.

Inflation is thus approaching levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “Inflation shock to last 3 years”Analyzes Philip Vechter on social networks “Should normalize to 2% during second quarter”.

Inflation is decelerating for all consumption goods. The phenomenon is particularly notable for food, where prices are projected to rise 1.7% over the year in March, compared with 3.6% in February. Food inflation has not fallen below the benchmark 2% since February 2022.

The increase in the prices of manufactured goods fell to +0.1% in March after +0.7% in February. On the energy side, March rose to +3.4% compared to +4.3% in February. The slowdown in services is more timid: +3.2% in February followed by +3% year-on-year in March. Tobacco finally fell to +10.7% in March after reaching +18.7% in February.

This overall trend does not mean that the cost of living will start falling again. “Let’s not forget that if inflation slows, prices remain high, especially in energy and food.Economist Philip Vector recalls, And these are factors that weigh on the purchasing power of households.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

In Japan, a new collision between two planes at Sapporo Airport

January 16, 2024

The cost of living in El Salvador will increase by $214 between 2019 and 2023, according to the CDC.

January 12, 2024

Understanding all about the EGAlim Act, at the heart of farmers’ anger

January 27, 2024

Atal declares a record amount!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button