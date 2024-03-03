HyperloopTT moves from Toulouse to Italy

Capsules, vacuum pumps, control centers, levitation and propulsion systems… All this equipment, designed and manufactured by HyperloopTT at the former Francazel base south of Toulouse, will be transported to Italy. Staff stationed in the city and surrounding areas will continue to work on hyper transfer and other projects, he said. A global leader in developing the next generation of sustainable high-speed transportation “

A departure announced, a new page turns

” Toulouse laid the groundwork for what was ultimately HyperloopTT’s winning bid for the 2023 Italian tender. », explains the company in its press release. The contract for the Hyper Transfer project, signed in January 2024, marks the official launch of this new venture, with offices near Venice and additional operations in Turin and Puglia.

Since its founding in 2017 in Francazal, where a test tube remains visible, HyperloopTT has faced all kinds of obstacles, notably the difficulty of finding subcontractors and the need to meet the requirements of land owner Toulouse Metropole, which terminated the lease. last november Despite significant investments and regular rent payments, the metropolis noted the lack of activity and encouraged the company to consider its future elsewhere.

Agnes Plagnac-Bertrand, Vice-President of the Toulouse Metropole, underlined in La Dépêche du Midi The professional and peaceful transition of the relationship with HyperloopTT recognized the company’s efforts despite difficulties: “ Apart from the initial excitement and then the recent retaliation, we have always tried to maintain an objective and transparent relationship with the management team. », assures the councillor.

The departure for Italy was seen as a natural and necessary evolution of the project, and the metropolis facilitated this movement, considering the complexity of the move. ” When it seemed that the future of the Hyperloop would now be in Italy, it was clear that the company had to gather its forces on this new project (…) It is a chapter that is changing and we wish them success in this Italian project. », added Agnès Plagneux-Bertrand.

Despite criticism and obstacles, HyperloopTT claims to contribute significantly to the local Toulouse economy by collaborating with numerous companies and organizations. Its CEO, Andrés de León, justified the move by the need to find a more suitable site for the next phase of development, a need that could not be met in Francazall. The Italian project thus represents not only the continuation of hyperloophood ambitions despite the failure in Toulouse, but also the realization of an unprecedented transport project on a European scale.