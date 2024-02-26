ECOWAS has lifted economic sanctions against Guinea and Mali

A day after announcing the lifting of sanctions against Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday announced the lifting of economic sanctions against Guinea and some sanctions against Mali.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) clarified in a press release on Sunday 25 February that it is lifting financial sanctions against Guinea as well as sanctions against Mali, after announcing the lifting of sanctions a day earlier. Niger.

In a press release published on Sunday, ECOWAS announced the “removal of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea” and the “removal of restrictions on the recruitment of nationals of the Republic of Mali for positions in the institutions of ECOWAS”.

Burkina Faso, one of four states governed by military rule since 2020 that is also subject to ECOWAS sanctions, was not mentioned in the regional body’s final press release.

The latter on Saturday convened a fresh extraordinary summit to discuss “politics, peace and security in Niger Republic” as well as “recent developments in the region”.

The lifting of sanctions against Guinea and Mali was not mentioned during a final speech by ECOWAS Commission President Omar Aliyu Toure at the end of the day on Saturday.

Guinea dissolved its government last Monday

In Guinea, ECOWAS banned financial transactions with its member institutions a year after Colonel Mamadi Doumboya came to power in September 2021, toppling President Alpha Conde.

On Monday, the junta chief announced by decree the dissolution of the government in office from July 2022.

In Mali, which experienced two coups in 2020 and 2021, the regional bloc imposed economic and financial sanctions that it lifted in July 2022, when the ruling junta announced its transition timetable.

ECOWAS has “decided to lift with immediate effect” the heaviest sanctions imposed on Niger since the military regime that ousted elected president Mohamed Bazoum took power in Niamey in July, Omar Aliyu Toure announced on Saturday afternoon.

Niger’s borders and airspace will be reopened, financial transactions between ECOWAS countries and Niger will be reauthorized, and Niger state assets will be frozen for “humanitarian reasons”.

Military leaders are also allowed to travel to Niamey again. “Personal and political sanctions remain in place,” he added, without elaborating.

with AFP